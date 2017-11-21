Teen idol David Cassidy dead at 67

Star of the 70’s David Cassidy has died following complications from dementia at the age of 67, Variety reported Tuesday.

Cassidy’s publicist confirmed the “Partridge Family” idol’s passing, according to Variety.

He had been hospitalized following a battle with organ failure.

Geffen told The Associated Press on Saturday that he was in a private room, conscious and surrounded by family.

Geffen said there is nothing “imminent” about his condition, and doctors are hoping to “keep him as well as they can until they can find another liver.”

The 67-year-old former teen idol, who lives in the Fort Lauderdale area, said earlier this year that he was struggling with memory loss and that he was ending his 50-year career.

According to Variety, Cassidy is survived by half-brothers Shaun Cassidy, actors Patrick and Ryan; daughter Katie Cassidy and son, actor Beau Cassidy.

