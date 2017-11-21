Suspect sought in Richmond bank robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives in Richmond are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect who robbed a bank near Staples Mill last week.

The robbery occurred at 1:24 p.m. last Friday, November 24 at the Wells Fargo located at 4901 West Broad Street. Officers were told the suspect approached the teller, stated he had a weapon and demanded money. The teller complied and gave the suspect money from a coin box. The suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described a 5-foot-5, 180-pound white male in his 40s or 50s. He was wearing a beige jacket and a baseball cap at the time of the robbery.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the identity of the suspect to call Third Precinct Precinct Detective Ryan Nixon at (804) 646-1165 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.