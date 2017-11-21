Survival story: Rehabilitated Virginia bald eagle to return to the skies today

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — State biologists on Tuesday will return a bald eagle back to the wild after someone found it injured several months ago.

Members of the Wildlife Center of Virginia worked to heal the bird. A Poquoson resident found the injured eagle in her backyard in September.

Biologists believe it was hit by a car. The bird had significant injuries to its right leg, feet and undersides of both wings, as well as injuries to both eyes.

Vets nursed the wounds and gave the bird fluids and anti-inflammatories. Animal workers spend months helping it fly again at their facility in Waynesboro.

The bird will be released at 11 a.m. at the York River State Park in Williamsburg. The event is free and open to the public.

