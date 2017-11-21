Short Pump Town Center announces Black Friday deals, hours

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Short Pump Town Center has announced its hours of operation and special deals for Black Friday.

Short Pump Town Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on November 24 (refer to the above map for store and restaurant hours).

The outline below (mobile users click here) lists various deals that will be offered to customers:

Click here for a list of additional special offers and here for hours and pricing for photo-ops with Santa.

