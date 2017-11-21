Henrico neighborhood among ’14 Outrageous Christmas Light Displays’ in US

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A local neighborhood is garnering national attention for its holiday light display.

According to 24/7 Wall St., LLC, Asbury Court in Henrico County has the most outrageous Christmas lights display in the state of Virginia, which ranked 12th on the company’s list of “14 Outrageous Christmas Lights Displays” worth checking out.

Last holiday season, 8News got a sneak peek at one of the homes on Asbury Court that’s been a crowd favorite for decades.

To identify the neighborhoods with the most outrageous Christmas lights in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a range of sources, including local news reports, private image galleries, and holiday light display award archives.

Click here to read the full list of 50 states and neighborhoods with the most outrageous displays.

