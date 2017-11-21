Reward offered after kittens were thrown from truck in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A reward is being offered for information about kittens that were thrown from a truck in Danville.

The Danville Area Humane Society is offering up to $1000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those who are responsible.

The kittens were thrown from a truck window at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 21 on Route 58 heading into Danville.

An eyewitness pulled over to help, but one of the kittens was immediately hit and killed. The second kitten was rescued and taken to the City of Danville Animal Shelter.

The truck is believed to be a blue Ford F-150 with a decal of a Virginia Tech Hokie on the back glass. It is believed that the first two letters of the license plate may be “JC.”

“This crosses the line from abandonment to cruelty. A reasonable person would not believe that two very small kittens could survive being thrown out of a window onto a busy highway,” said Paulette Dean, executive director and court-appointed humane investigator in the City and Pittsylvania County. “We have informed Pittsylvania County authorities about this and will work with them to find justice for the two kittens.”

Anyone with information is asked to call (434) 799-0843.

