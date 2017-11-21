Prince William County Police looking for missing, endangered teen

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince William County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered teen.

Police said that Shawnyae Alexia Dailey was last seen leaving her residence on Labrador Loop in Manassas the night of Nov. 8.

Family members reported Shawnyae missing to police at the time, and she was determined to be a possible runaway.

Tuesday, Shawnyae’s status was upgraded to missing-endangered.

She is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances but may be in need of assistance, which qualifies her as being endangered.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shawnyae should call Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.

Shawnyae is described as a black 17-year-old female, 5’2″ and weighing about 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light blue pajama pants and a gray hooded jacket.

