Police ID man found shot dead in vehicle in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police said that a man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Richmond’s southside, and a second person was found suffering from gunshot wounds nearby.

Police said they received a call about a shooting in the 2700 block of Broad Rock Boulevard shortly after 6 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found one man, later identified as Devon C. Falconer, 26, of the 5000 block of Snead Road, in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was also found shot nearby. Detectives have determined the two incidents are related.

No suspect information has been provided at this time.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Det. G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.