Man drives himself to hospital after being shot quarter-mile from fatal Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was wounded in a shooting just blocks away from an earlier murder scene in Richmond Tuesday night.

Police said that a man was shot in the 3800 block of Orcutt Lane Tuesday night. This is about a quarter mile away from where a man was shot and killed while driving on Broad Rock Boulevard earlier Tuesday.

A second person suffered injuries in that shooting, but police did not provide their condition.

Police said that the man who was shot on Orcutt Lane was able to drive himself to Chippenham Hospital where he is being treated.

Police do not believe the shooting on Orcutt Lane was connected to the earlier incident.

