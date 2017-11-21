Jenkins’s career-high 27 leads VCU over Cal in Maui consolation bracket

The following comes directly from VCU:

RAMS THUMP CAL BEHIND JENKINS, BIG FIRST HALF

Maui Jim Maui Invitational

Score: VCU 83, Cal 69

Location: Maui, Hawaii (Lahaina Civic Center)

Records: VCU 3-2, Cal 2-3

The short story: Sophomore De’Riante Jenkins scored a career-high 27 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and fueled a big first half for VCU in an 83-69 wire-to-wire win Tuesday at the Maui Invitational.

OPENING TIP

· Jenkins scored 16 of his points in the first half, including a 3-pointer as time expired in the period, to lead the Rams to a 55-29 lead. He knocked down 11-of-15 from the field, including 5-of-8 from 3-point range.

· Seven other Rams scored at least seven points Tuesday, including senior forward Justin Tillman, who provided nine points, eight rebounds and a pair of blocked shots.

· Senior point guard Johnny Williams directed a VCU offense that shot .500 (31-of-62) from the floor and handed out eight assists. He also scored nine points and picked up three steals.

· Freshman forward Sean Mobley supplied nine points, on 3-of-5 shooting from three, and corralled three rebounds for VCU.

· Cal’s Don Coleman scored 21 points, seven below his season average, to lead the Golden Bears.

THE DIFFERENCE

· VCU forced 12 of its season-high 18 turnovers in the first half and hit 10-of-19 from beyond the 3-point arc to build a 26-point lead.

· The Rams scored the first seven points of the game and built a 12-2 advantage following a 3-pointer from the left wing by freshman guard Tyler Maye and a fast break layup from Williams. The VCU lead ballooned to 21-6 at the 12:53 mark on back-to-back treys from sophomore guard Malik Crowfield and Jenkins. VCU was never seriously threatened again.

· VCU outrebounded Cal 39-34 and limited the Golden Bears to 4-of-15 shooting from 3-point range.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

· VCU shot .414 (12-of-29) from 3-point range.

· Jenkins’ double-double was the second of his career and first this season.

· The Rams have forced 35 turnovers in the past two games.

· VCU’s 55 first-half points were its most in any half since scoring 57 in the second half against Duquesne on Jan. 4, 2017.

NEXT UP

VCU will play the winner of Tuesday’s contest between Michigan and Chaminade at 5 p.m. (EST) on Wednesday, Nov. 22. That game will be televised on ESPN2.