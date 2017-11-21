Nike shoe release canceled after hundreds swarm Carytown store

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Need Supply Co. in Carytown cancels the release of Sean Wotherspoon’s NIKE Air Max 97/1 after hundreds swarm the store.

Richmond police tell 8News nearly 500 people were surrounding the local shop by 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police were called out to help control the crowd.

People started waiting outside the store on West Cary Street since Monday all for the a NIKE Air Max 97/1, which is a hybrid of the Air Max ‘97 and Air Max 1. The sneaker is completely vegan and was designed by Virginia native Sean Wotherspoon, who won NIKE’s 2017 Vote Forward contest by leaps and bounds.

Need Supply Co. is the only store in the region hosting a launch for the sneaker, Tuesday. Doors were suppose to open at 10 a.m. but at 4 a.m. the store canceled the release.

No word yet on how much the store will be selling the sneakers, but in a press release from Need Supply Co. says an early sample pair was sold on eBay for $96,000.

“We’re very excited to be able to offer these in Richmond,” noted Need Supply Co. Divisional Men’s Merchant, Chris Green. “We want to create a memorable experience for our customers, who have supported us for over twenty years. As we’ve grown, they’ve grown with us, and that growth enabled us to be able to offer this highly sought-after product and the chance to meet Wotherspoon. As an added bonus, NIKE is also including a free gift with purchase.”

On the heel of the shoe ‘VA -> LA’ is embroidered.

Wotherspoon will head to L.A. for the West Coast release on Wednesday.

The global release is set for March 2018.

