High-ranking Petersburg Schools administrator charged with DWI

HANOVER COUNTY/PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A high-ranking Petersburg Schools administrator was recently charged in Hanover County with a DWI.

Hanover court records show that Cyndee Blount was arrested and charged with 1st offense DWI on Nov. 10. She was arraigned on the charge Tuesday morning.

Blount was arrested near the intersection of Highlander Place and Walnut Grove Road.

Hanover Sheriff’s representatives said she had a blood alcohol concentration between 0.15 and 0.20.

Blount holds the position of Chief Academic Officer at Petersburg Public Schools.

When asked for comment, school officials said that they do not “comment on specific employee situations.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

