Four more Redskins on season-ending injured reserve

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) – Add starting center Spencer Long to the ever-growing list of Washington Redskins done for the season because they’re hurt.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden announced Tuesday that Long needs surgery on a quadriceps tendon and will be headed to injured reserve.

Running back Chris Thompson (broken leg), guard Shawn Lauvao (stinger), and wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, Sr. (ankle) were also placed on IR Tuesday.

Backup center Chase Rouiller had a cast on his right hand and was wearing that arm in a sling in the locker room, and while Gruden did not rule him out for Thursday night’s game against the New York Giants, third-stringer Tony Bergstrom would be next in line. Bergstrom has started five NFL games since entering the league in 2012.

Long hasn’t started since Week 7 and since then has only played briefly in Week 10. He joins running back Chris Thompson and wide receiver Terrelle Pryor in going on IR this week.

That raises Washington’s total to 14 players on the list, including starters Rob Kelley, Mason Foster and first-round draft pick Jonathan Allen.

In corresponding moves Tuesday, the Redskins signed free-agent center Demetrius Rhaney and signed running back LeShun Daniels and linebacker Pete Robertson to the active roster from the practice squad.

Robertson might be needed if linebacker Martrell Spaight is unavailable Thursday. Spaight, who moved into the starting lineup after injuries, was wearing a walking boot on his left foot Tuesday.