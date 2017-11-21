Firefighters demonstrate what happens when turkey frying goes wrong

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) — Stuffing, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie all go great with a turkey dinner. One thing that doesn’t — fire.

The Austin, Texas Fire Department put together a demonstration ahead of Thanksgiving showing the dangers of what can happen if someone tries to fry a turkey — but doesn’t do it right. This year there wasn’t a huge fire, but the firefighter dropping in the frozen turkey leaped out of the way as it splashed the boiling oil.

“We were hoping to see a dramatic flame effect,” said AFD Battalion Chief Joe Limon. “It didn’t happen today, but still — just the fact that oil was coming out — hot oil. You know if your children or your animals or yourself — you could have been close to it and got burned.”

Here are AFD’s top tips for safe cooking:

For those who are frying turkeys — make sure it is completely thawed and not frozen, don’t put in too much oil and make sure to cook it at least 10-15 feet away from buildings. Make sure nothing flammable (like dish towels) are too close to the stove Never leave food unattended

That last one is a big one, especially around the holidays with more people and children in a house.

“The phone rings, we get distracted, we go answer the phone or something catches our attention on the television, we leave food on the stove and then we come back — it’s on fire,” Limon said. “We panic — what’s the first thing we do? We get a glass of water, throw it on the skillet and it becomes a big inferno.”

Instead, people should keep a fire extinguisher nearby and use it, baking soda or a tight-fitting lid to put out the flames. If the fire spreads beyond the pan, AFD says people should get out and call 911.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.