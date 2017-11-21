Executive Mansion getting prepped for holidays with trees, wreaths from Va. farmers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Tuesday, some Virginia farmers made a special delivery to the Executive Mansion on Capitol Square.

Christmas tree growers dropped off decorations for the upcoming holidays.

The Fraser fir trees came from Mount Rogers Tree Farm in Whitetop.

“They’re just the Cadillac of the Christmas tree. That’s all you can say about them,” said farm owner Rodney Richardson.

The wreaths were supplied by Sweet Providence Farm in Floyd County, owned by John Houston

Richardson and Houston were selected because their trees and wreaths were named Grand Champion at this year’s meeting of the Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association.

The president of the group, Jeff Gregson, said there are between 400 and 500 Christmas tree farms in the commonwealth.

“Virginia is always in the top 10 of the number of Christmas trees grown and produced annually,” he said.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe said that means big business.

The Governor said First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe is in the process of collecting ornaments from every city and county in Virginia to place on their new greenery.

“In 60 years, I’ve never had an artificial tree,” said McAuliffe.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.