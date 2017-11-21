Court docs: Henrico mother called for help moments before she and teen son were murdered

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico mother murdered along with her son called the police for help moments before her death.

Detectives outline many of the details on a search warrant affidavit obtained by 8News.

32-year-old Renita Williams called 911 on Saturday at 12:52 am.

She told the 911 operator “her husband was acting weird.”

According to the court documents, “an argument and struggle were heard” before Renita “goes silent.”

Five minutes later, police arrive at the home on Fayette Circle.

They discover Renita and her 15-year-old son Jaishaun Wells bleeding in a bedroom.

An officer notices at least “one cartridge casing on the floor between the victims.”

Renita’s husband Derrell Williams was not at the home.

Less than an hour later, Virginia State Police tried to pull him over for driving erratically on I-64. He led them on a high-speed chase before losing control and crashing.

Henrico detectives have not called him a suspect, but Williams is in jail with no bond for charges related to assaulting his wife last year.

Detectives recovered evidence from inside the couple’s home.

Renita Williams’ parents say their daughter was a victim of domestic violence.

They believe her husband is responsible for their heartbreaking loss.

