Colonial Heights Police looking for missing man with medical issues

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Police need help finding a man who recently went missing.

Police said that Mark Anthony Middlebrooks, 38, went missing from his home in the area Friday around 6 p.m.

Authorities said he was seen Saturday in Essex County around 5 p.m.

He was last seen driving a 196 white Lexus four-door sedan with Virginia license plate VXS7260. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a green button down shirt and black Nike tennis shoes.

Middlebrooks suffers from medical issues and as a result, police are concerned for his welfare.

If you see Middlebrooks or his vehicle, please call police in your area or 911. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, please call (804) 520-9300 option 7.

Middlebrooks is described as a 6’5″ white male who weighs about 230 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

