Chesterfield County to name new chief of police Tuesday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is expected to name its next chief of police on Tuesday.

Board of Supervisors Chair Dorothy Jaeckle and County Administrator Joe Casey will introduce the new police chief in a press conference at the steps of Chesterfield County’s Historic 1917 Courthouse, located 10011 Iron Bridge Road, Chesterfield.

The press conference is set to begin at 2 p.m.

Col. Thierry G. Dupuis announced his retirement back in June, which went into effect Sept. 1. Dupuis served the residents of Chesterfield County and Richmond for the past 40 years and has served as Chesterfield’s chief of police since July 2007.

