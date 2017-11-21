Chesterfield County hires Florida chief to lead police

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County has chosen their new chief of police.

Chief Jeffrey S. Katz of Boynton Beach Police said in a tweet Tuesday that he will lead Chesterfield County Police after serving in Florida for 20 years.

“I’m grateful,” Katz said. “[I’m looking] forward to serving alongside the men and women of one of Virginia’s premier policing agencies.”

Board of Supervisors Chair Dorothy Jaeckle and County Administrator Joe Casey will officially introduce the new police chief in a press conference Tuesday afternoon at the steps of Chesterfield County’s Historic 1917 Courthouse.

Col. Thierry G. Dupuis announced his retirement back in June, which went into effect Sept. 1. Dupuis served the residents of Chesterfield County and Richmond for the past 40 years and has served as Chesterfield’s chief of police since July 2007.

