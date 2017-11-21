Caroline County man dies after Monday night crash

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Ruther Glen man was killed Monday night when his vehicle ran off the road in Caroline County and hit a tree.

Virginia State Police said the incident happened around 9:25 p.m. near the 30000 block of Old Dawn Road in the county.

Police said Ricky D. Foster, 48, was traveling fast when he ran off the road and hit the tree.

The black 2013 Hyundai sedan he was driving caught on fire.

Foster was pulled out of the vehicle and taken by Med Flight to VCU Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash, and that it remains under investigation.

