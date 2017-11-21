Car of Virginia man accused of raping 2 young girls found in West Virginia

(WHSV) — According to a Facebook post written by authorities in West Virginia, a man accused of raping two young girls in Front Royal, Virginia may be hiding in the area.

Mike Haymond’s car was found early Tuesday morning in Hardy County, West Virginia, according to the Facebook post.

Sheriff’s Office representatives said the vehicle was found with the tags removed.

Officials said they believe Haymond may be hiding or staying with relatives in the area.

Haymond is wanted for raping two girls under the age of 13 and for fleeing the Front Royal area before he could be arrested.

If you see Haymond or have any information about his whereabouts, please call 911.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police looking for Virginia man charged with raping 2 young girls

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.