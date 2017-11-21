Arrest made after man found dead in South Richmond driveway

Related Coverage Man found dead in driveway on Richmond’s Southside

The above video is previous coverage and may include outdated information

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police have identified the man who was found dead in a driveway in front of a South Richmond home last week.

Robert L. Walker, 20, was found lying unresponsive from an apparent gunshot wound in the 2000 block of South Kinsley Avenue at around 1:10 a.m. on Friday, November 17. He was pronounced dead at the scene and police ruled his death a homicide.

On Tuesday, authorities arrested 21-year-old Alfonzo McElroy Jr. of Greenbay Road and charged him with first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Bridges at (804) 646-4494 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

