Another Monument Avenue protest still planned for December

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Despite new rules banning guns and limiting crowd size at protests around the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, protesters could be returning to Monument Avenue next month.

In a recent Facebook post the group which calls themselves “The New Confederate States of America” wrote “We need to stand up for these monuments and not let them get destroyed by this vicious mayor and governor … Stand Tall With Us On December 9th from 10am to 5pm!!!”

8News reached out to the Tennesse based group’s organizer Tara Brandau to see if the governor’s new rules banning weapons, limiting crowd size to no more than 500 and requiring a permit for more than ten rallying at the Robert E Lee statue would change their plans.

Over the phone, 8News was told simply “they’re taking away our first and second amendment rights, good luck with that.”

Some people from Richmond are uneasy about the possibility of another protest.

“Um, I prefer for them to stay home,” says Richmonder Carrie Peterson.

Others in the area expressed mixed reactions to the possibility of another rally.

“I don’t have a problem with people protesting or whatever, but the monuments are a concern of the people who live in Richmond and in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” resident Ken Collins said.

Richmond police sources tell 8News officers have already been told to be prepared to work that day and that it could be all hands on deck again.

A Richmond police spokesperson said, “We are aware of the event and we will be prepared. We have experience with these kinds of events.”

Collins said he is a bit worried.

“Well it concerns me, I don’t want to see any violence in Richmond, or anywhere for that matter,” Collins said.

Yet, that police protection is costly. The price tag for securing the September protest was more than $570,000.

The Mayor’s office tells us the bulk of that bill was for the one-time purchase of police equipment for the protest. Still, we’re told the City will be ready to meet whatever challenges that day presents.

“That is not ideal, but better than the alternative of having something like Charlottesville happen,” Collins said.

We reached out to the State’s Department of General Services which handles permits for these protests and they tell us they have not received any applications at this time.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.