3 teens charged with stealing vehicles from Mechanicsville neighborhood

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Three teenagers have been arrested after multiple vehicles were stolen from a neighborhood in Mechanicsville earlier this month.

Shawn Fleming, 18, of Henrico County, 19-year-old Joshua Haskins of Henrico County and 19-year-old Tyree Davis of Sandston, have each been charged with grand larceny.

Police say the suspects stole two vehicles from residences in the 7100 block of Autumn Ridge Lane on Thursday, November 2.

Deputies located the first vehicle that was stolen — a Toyota van — in the nearby Oakley Hill subdivision. The second vehicle that was stolen — a silver 2005 Acura MDX — has not been located.

Authorities say several unlocked vehicles in the area were rummaged through although no property was stolen.

