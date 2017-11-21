26 dogs seized in apparent dog fighting operation in Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in Dinwiddie County recently seized 26 dogs in an apparent dog fighting operation in the county.

The dogs were seized after deputies executed a search warrant that resulted from a recent incident involving dogs and a hog.

The officers were dispatched to the 9900 block of Wilson Road Nov. 14 after a resident said that he had shot a dog after it attacked his hog.

The man said that the dog had run away into the woods. Officers followed a blood trail in an effort to locate the injured dog and provide aid.

Officers followed the trail to the area of 10300 Wilson Road where they came across the dogs in various pens, boxes and cages in the area surrounding a trailer.

Continuing along the blood trail, officers found what they described as a dog fighting pit and a playground swing frame with a rope and scales attached to it.

Officers described seeing numerous syringes and saw that several of the dogs were wounded in a manner that they said was consistent with dog fighting.

After trying to make contact with the landowners and getting no answer, officers left to get a warrant.

In the warrant, officers said they also spoke with Dinwiddie County Chief Animal Control Officer Alvin Langly who said that he had been told last year by members of the Virginia Animal Fighting Task Force that dogs that had been used for fighting in Richmond had been kept at the residence previously.

Langly said that he had investigated in 2016 and found eleven dogs on the property and suspected they were being used for fighting.

It is unclear at this time whether any arrests have been made in relation to the case.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

