1 dead at scene of shooting in Richmond’s southside; 2nd person injured

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police said that a man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Richmond’s southside, and a second person was found suffering gunshot wounds nearby.

Police said they received a call about a shooting in the 2700 block of Broad Rock Boulevard shortly after 6 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found one man suffering bullet wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was also found shot nearby. Police said that the two incidents may be related.

Witnesses at the scene described bulletholes in a nearby car.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

