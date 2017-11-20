Weigh in on how Henrico Schools will spend 2018-19 school budget

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — How should Henrico County Public Schools spend its money? Parents and residents are invited to share their thoughts on a new budget for the fiscal year 2018-19.

Henrico Schools will hold a series of meetings prior to the release of the superintendent’s budget in January to get community input on the school division’s budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year. A short presentation by HCPS budget staff members will be followed by opportunities to comment and ask questions. As is customary, the school division will develop a budget proposal using feedback from stakeholders.

Meetings:

Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. (Twin Hickory Public Library, 5001 Twin Hickory Road)

Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. (Fairfield Public Library, 1001 N. Laburnum Ave.)

Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. (Tuckahoe Area Public Library, 1901 Starling Drive)

Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. (Libbie Mill Public Library, 2100 Libbie Lake East St.)

Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. (Varina Public Library, 1875 New Market Road)

Dec. 14* at 5:30 p.m. (New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road) *This meeting will not include a presentation from HCPS staff members

Click here for more information.

