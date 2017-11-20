Trinity Episcopal Basketball eager for matchup with Montverde Academy

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Trinity Episcopal School varsity basketball team will embark on a trip this Thanksgiving week that will take them to a stage they haven’t experienced in this century, a moment in the national spotlight.

Friday night the reigning VISAA state champions will face the nationally renowned Montverde Academy, ranked by MaxPreps.com as the No. 2 high school basketball team in the country, to open their season at the Holiday Hoopsgiving Tournament in Atlanta, Ga.

The Titans, led by head coach Rick Hamlin, return two of their best players from their dominant 2016-2017 run to the title: senior guard Jason Wade, this year’s captain and commit to Old Dominion, and junior center Armando Bacot, whose impressive list of college offers include blue blood programs Duke, North Carolina and Kansas.

Tip off for their game against Montverde Academy will be at 6:45 p.m.