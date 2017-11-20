Sources: Jason Kamras to be named new RPS superintendent

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple sources tell 8News that Jason Kamras will be named the new superintendent for Richmond Public Schools.

The move is expected to be made official during Monday’s school board meeting.

Kamras currently serves as the Transitional Chief of the Office of Equity at DC Public Schools (DCPS). He has also served as Chief of Instructional Practice and Chief of Human Capital for DCPS.

Kamras began teaching in 1996 and was named the United States National Teacher of the Year in 2005.

Tommy Kranz has been serving as interim superintendent since Dr. Dana Bedden stepped down back in June.

Tonight’s meeting is expected to start at 6 p.m. Stay with 8News for updates.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.