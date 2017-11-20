Recall: These Trader Joe’s salads may contain shards of glass

PHOENIX (AP) – Trader Joe’s says it has recalled several packaged salads after a supplier said there may be shards of glass or hard plastic inside.

The grocery chain said Saturday on its website that packages of white meat chicken salad, curried white chicken deli salad and turkey cranberry apple salad sold in some areas that expire from Nov. 10-21 could be contaminated.

The products are labeled with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “inspected” code P-40299.

The warning applies to white meat chicken and curried white chicken deli salads sold in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma or Texas.

Turkey cranberry salads sold in California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Oregon or Washington are at risk.

Trader Joe’s said products with other “inspected” codes were not affected because they were created at separate sites.

The chain apologized and urged customers to discard the products or return them for a refund.

Here is the official statement from Trader Joe’s website:

To Our Valued Customers: Our supplier has notified us that the following fresh salads–sold only in the states listed–with date codes USE BY 11/10 through 11/21 and the U.S.D.A. “INSPECTED” code P-40299 may contain pieces of glass/hard plastic: EXAMPLE: date code stickered on package and the affected U.S.D.A. “INSPECTED” code (P-40299) Products with different “INSPECTED” codes are produced in separate facilities and are not impacted by this potential concern. All potentially affected product has been removed from store shelves and destroyed. If you purchased any of these fresh salads with the affected codes, please do not eat it. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund. If you have any questions, you may call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time] or send us an email. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.

