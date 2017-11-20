Pringles unveils Thanksgiving chips that taste like turkey, green bean casserole

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WKRG) — No fork, no problem. Now you can enjoy all the flavors of Thanksgiving in chip form.

Pringles unveiled a Thanksgiving pack that has eight flavors, each representing a signature holiday item.

The flavors include:

Turkey

Mashed potatoes

Green bean casserole

Mac and cheese

Creamed corn

Stuffing

Cranberry sauce

Pumpkin pie

Instead of the traditional Pringles can, the holiday set is served in a TV dinner-style tray.

The box even has “recipe” suggestions, such as stacking the turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing chips to taste like a leftover sandwich.

Before you cancel your Thanksgiving plans, you should know that Pringles said the packs are not available in retail stores. A few media outlets and publications received samples to try, including The Daily Meal, which said the stuffing-flavored chips were the favorite pick among team members.

Pringles hinted at a nationwide release in the future.

Pringles is owned by Kellogg’s, which is based in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.