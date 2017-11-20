Police: Missing Hanover County woman safely located

UPDATE: The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says Lynn Wilson was safely located Monday night in Montpelier, Va.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing deaf woman who is in need of medication.

Lynn Wilson, 49, was last seen Monday morning in the 15000 block of Saint Peters Church Road at around 11:45 a.m. She is described as a 5-foot-7, 190-200 pound white female who was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt, dark-colored eyeglasses and possibly grey tights.

Wilson is deaf, believed to suffer from a medical condition and takes medication.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lynn Wilson is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

