On the move for Thanksgiving? Here’s your complete holiday travel forecast

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For those traveling Wednesday, weather going west and northwest looks to be fairly good, although the system responsible for some overnight rain will be sliding up the coast.

This will be affecting the I-95 corridor all the way up through New England.

Up to the Delaware tolls (and there is a nice way to avoid the $16 Baltimore to Wilmington toll on I-95 … UJS 50 over the Bay Bridge to US301 north to Rt 299 in Middletown, DE to Rt 1 north will cost you $5.25 and is less than a 30 minute delay most days) it should be dry.

North of that, look of rainy conditions through at least midafternoon. Downwind of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario the day will start with some lake effect snow, but that will slacked off by the afternoon.

Thanksgiving Day will be mainly fair but on the cool side. The exception will be if you are headed into Florida where showers are on tap, and some parts of the Great Lakes where you could see a few snow showers.

Friday will be sunny and nice across the board for all of the shoppers. Just remember that most locations will be seeing temperatures that are about 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year.

