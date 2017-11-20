New insight into who may have killed Henrico mother and son

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Sources close to the victims are offering new insight into who may have murdered a mother and her teenage son over the weekend.

Renita Williams and her 15-year-old son, Jaishaun Wells, were killed Saturday in a home on Fayette Circle. Henrico Police haven’t released how they died or who killed them, but detectives are not looking for a suspect.

A source close to the family says they believe the victim’s husband, Derrell Williams, is responsible for killing his wife and stepson. They said he had a history of abusing his wife.

According to court records, Derrell Williams was charged with the assault and battery of Renita in September of 2016.

While the case worked its way through the courts, Williams tested positive for drugs and failed to show up for a hearing just last week.

He is not charged with murder, but less than an hour after his wife and stepson’s deaths, Virginia State Police spotted Williams driving erratically on I-64.

When troopers tried to pull him over, they say Williams fled at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

Williams lost control and crashed. Police say he had a handgun and cocaine inside his car.

Meanwhile, grief counselors were available Monday at Highland Springs High School where Jaishaun was a student.

A judge denied bond for Williams on the charges related to last year’s alleged assault of his wife. He is also facing charges for leading state police on that pursuit.

Loved ones have planned a prayer vigil for the victim’s this Wednesday.

