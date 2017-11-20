Marshawn Lynch sits for most of U.S. anthem, stands for Mexican anthem

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat during most of U.S. anthem and stood for the Mexican anthem before their game against the Patriots at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Lynch has not stood for the national anthem since returning from retirement this season, including in his first preseason game with the Raiders vs. the Cardinals in Glendale.

There did not appear to be any other protests during the anthem as the afternoon games kicked off.

Also Sunday, the NFL extended its commitment to Mexico by announcing the league will play a game here each year from 2019-21.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Monday to say the NFL should suspend Lynch for the remainder of the season for kneeling.

“Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down,” Trump wrote.

The league and the Ministry of Tourism announced the agreement shortly before Raiders-Patriots, the second game of a current three-year deal that expires after next season. The Raiders also played here last year against Houston in front of an enthusiastic crowd of 76,473 people.

____

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.