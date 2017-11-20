Man convicted in murder of Amiya Moses sentenced to 14 years

Related Coverage Man responsible for Amiya Moses murder pleads guilty

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Shaquille Maxwell, one of the four men convicted in the murder of 12-year-old Amiya Moses, was sentenced to serve 14 years in prison in court on Monday.

Maxwell pleaded guilty to second degree murder and firearm charges in 2016.

Amiya Moses was visiting a friend on Saturday, Dec. 19 when she was struck by a stray bullet in the 4900 block of Old Brook Road. She later died at the hospital. She was in the sixth grade and had just celebrated a birthday a few weeks before.

Demichael Deandre Billie, 27, of Richmond, took a plea to second-degree murder in connection to Amiya’s death. As a result, he was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Dwight Q. Jackson, 20, previously entered a guilty plea in relation to Amiya’s death.

Davarn M. Hancock, 22 was also convicted of first-degree murder charges after his case went to trial.

