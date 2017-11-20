Man convicted in murder of Amiya Moses expected to be sentenced Monday

Related Coverage Man responsible for Amiya Moses murder pleads guilty

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Shaquille Maxwell, one of the men convicted in the murder of 12-year-old Amiya Moses is scheduled to be sentenced Monday morning.

Maxwell pleaded guilty to second degree murder and firearm charges in 2016.

Amiya Moses was visiting a friend on Saturday, Dec. 19 when she was struck by a stray bullet in the 4900 block of Old Brook Road. She later died at the hospital.

Amiya was in the sixth grade and had just celebrated a birthday a few weeks before.

Demichael Deandre Billie, 27, of Richmond, took a plea to second-degree murder in connection to Amiya’s death. As a result, he was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Dwight Q. Jackson, 20, previously entered a guilty plea in relation to Amiya’s death.

Davarn M. Hancock, 22 was also convicted of first-degree murder charges after his case went to trial.

