‘Inappropriate image’ displayed during presentation at Midlothian High School

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The principal of Midlothian High School sent an email to parents after an “inappropriate image” was displayed during a presentation for students Monday morning.

Principal Shawn A. Abel said in the email that the school was hosting a special Career Pathways program for their sophomore students. During one of the presentations by a Bon Secours x-ray technician, the image appeared on the screen. The guest speaker was immediately removed from the assembly.

“Like you, I am very concerned that a distraction caused by an outside speaker would become the focus of an otherwise important conversation with our students,” Abel stated in the letter. “We will redouble our efforts when we coordinate events with outside speakers, including screening the presentations ahead of time.”

8News reached out to Bon Secours for a response and are waiting to hear back.

Below is Abel’s full email to parents:

“Parents of Sophomore Students, I realize that you are not used to hearing from me at this time of day, but I wanted to share some important information so you would hear about this directly from the school. As you may be aware, earlier today (11/20) Midlothian High School hosted a special Career Pathways program for our sophomore students during 1st period and Midlo Morning. Unfortunately, one of our outside guest speakers had an inappropriate image appear on the large screen at the beginning of his presentation. The image came from the mobile drive provided by the outside speaker. The guest speaker was immediately removed from the assembly, and the remainder of the event went on as planned, with Ms. Martin, Mr. Erby, and our guest speakers providing a wealth of helpful information. Like you, I am very concerned that a distraction caused by an outside speaker would become the focus of an otherwise important conversation with our students. We will redouble our efforts when we coordinate events with outside speakers, including screening the presentations ahead of time. As always, thank you in advance for your continued support of Midlothian High School.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

