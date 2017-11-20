On the move for Thanksgiving? Here’s your complete holiday travel forecast

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re traveling in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, you’ll see dry conditions east of the Mississippi if you’re on the road today.

Highs are in the middle 40s from New York to Detroit, with highs near 50 on Chicago and Louisville. If you’re seeking more warmth, you’ll find highs near 60 today in St. Louis, Missouri, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Atlanta.

Expect potential for delays heading into or out of Detroit tomorrow — they’ll see a high in the upper 40s with rain and wind. Washington D.C. we’ll see mostly sunny skies and a high near 60 like here in Richmond, with middle and upper 50s from St. Louis, Memphis, Louisville, Charlotte, and Atlanta.

The day before Thanksgiving will be dry with the exception of the northeast. Expect a bit of rain in New York City with highs in the lower 50s. It will be cooler in Washington D.C. with partly cloudy skies and a high in the upper 40s. Middle 30s will be the story from Detroit to Chicago with a mix of sun and clouds there. Full sun will be in St. Louis and Memphis, with mostly sunny skies in Louisville and Charlotte and Atlanta.

The 8News weather team will be monitoring the travel conditions through the holiday and be updating this post frequently.

