Former Liberty University student turned teacher charged with having sex with student in NC

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – A 23-year-old teacher at a high school in Concord was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a male student.

According to the Concord Police Department, Katherine Ross Ridenhour, who worked at Cox Mill High School, was reportedly engaged in a relationship with a 17-year-old student. She was charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a student.

Ridenhour is a 2016 graduate of Liberty University in Lynchburg with a bachelor’s degree in family and consumer science.

“I can’t even wrap my head around how disturbing it is, and why it keeps happening. How far do they go to a teachers background? Are they going to make sure we’re not letting teachers inside our school with our child?” parent of Cox Mill High School student Kim Ouimet said.

“Yeah, we had a lot of things in common because she’s like 5 years older than us. I feel bad for her because she did one mistake and she messed up,” student Martin Higdon said.

Police were notified of the alleged relationship on Monday.

According to the school’s website, Ridenhour was the Junior Varsity cheerleading head coach. A spokesperson with Cabarrus County Schools said Ridenhour resigned from the school district on Tuesday.

Ridenhour started working for the district in August 2016 as a family and consumer science teacher at the high school, the spokesperson said.

Concord police confirmed that one of the incidents Ridenhour is charged for, occurred on campus

No other information has been released.

