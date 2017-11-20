Chesterfield County church fire ruled an accident

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Fire Marshals have concluded that the fire at Centenary United Methodist Church that happened Nov. 13 was accidental.

Fire investigators said that while they could not determine the exact cause of the fire, they believe it started toward the front of the church because of an electrical malfunction.

Officials said that there were several electrical components in that area, but because of a significant amount of damage, they were unable to determine the exact source.

The church, which was located at 11200 Beaver Bridge Road, burned to the ground after catching fire in the early morning hours.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, but the building was ruled a total loss.

