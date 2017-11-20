Bus driver, aide charged with assaulting autistic boy, 11

LORTON, Va. (AP) – A school bus driver in northern Virginia has been charged with assaulting an 11-year-old autistic boy riding the bus.

A second man, working as a school system aide, has also been charged with assaulting the boy.

Fairfax County Police say the boy was assaulted twice last month, and that charges were filed after police reviewed surveillance footage.

Police spokesman Kent Bailey said the assaults, which he characterized as a push or a shove, were unprovoked.

The bus driver, 62-year-old James Duffy III of Lorton, and the aide, 35-year-old Edmund Bailey of Lorton, have each been charged with a single count of assault and battery.

Police say Bailey has resigned his job with the school system, and Duffy is in the process of being terminated.

