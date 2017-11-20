ACC Update: Commonwealth Cup Week

The following comes directly from Virginia Tech:

No. 24 Hokies travel to Virginia for 99th all-time meeting

Tech looks to win its 14th straight game against the Cavaliers on Friday in Charlottesville

#CommonwealthCup: @VT_Football has won 13 in a row and 17 of the last 18 over @UVa_Football and won 52-10 in Blacksburg in 2016. No one seems to care. #VTvsUVA pic.twitter.com/0Na18VP3Il — Mitch Carr (@mitchcarrtv) November 21, 2017

BLACKSBURG – No. 24 Virginia Tech will go up against in-state rival Virginia for the 99th time this Friday, Nov. 24, as the Hokies and ‘Hoos battle for the Commonwealth Cup at 8 p.m. in Charlottesville. The game can be seen on ESPN with Jason Benetti, Kelly Stouffer and Kris Budden on the call.

COMMONWEALTH CUP CLASH AT UVA

• Virginia Tech is seeking its 14th consecutive victory in the annual Commonwealth Cup Clash against UVA.

• Tech owns the longest active FBS winning streak against its biggest rival, owning 13 straight wins over Virginia.

• The Hokies are 17-1 in their last 18 games vs. Virginia. The next-closest teams in terms of in-state dominance over an in-state rival over that span are Oklahoma (15-4 vs. Oklahoma State) and USC (15-4 vs. UCLA).

• Tech is coming off a 20-14 win vs. Pitt (11/18), while UVA suffered a 44-28 loss at Miami (11/18).

• Tech’s last loss to the Cavaliers was a 35-21 decision at UVA (11/29/03).

• Tech is 14-3 under Justin Fuente against unranked foes.

• Virginia Tech (4-2) and UVA (3-3) have faced six common ACC opponents in 2017.

VIRGINIA TECH VS. VIRGINIA: INSIDE THE SERIES

• Saturday will be the 99th game between Virginia Tech and Virginia in a series that dates back to 1895.

• At 98 meetings, UVA is Virginia Tech’s most commonly played opponent.

• The Hokies will go up against the ‘Hoos while ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since Nov. 26, 2011 when Tech traveled to Charlottesville ranked sixth in the nation.

• In Tech’s 13-game winning streak vs. Virginia, six of those wins have come at Scott Stadium.

• Virginia’s last victory over a Tech squad ranked in the Top 25 was also their last win in the series when unranked UVA knocked off No. 21 Virginia Tech, 35-21, in Charlottesville (11/29/03).

• Saturday marks Virginia Tech’s sixth night game this season, the most since 2006 when the Hokies also played six contests at 7 p.m. or later.

• The Hokies are 6-4 over their last 10 games played on a Friday. Their last loss on a Friday was came on 12/26/03, a 52-49 defeat to California in the Insight Bowl.

• Tech has won its last five regular season games played on a weekday with its last victory being a 39-36 win Pitt (10/27/16) on a Thursday night.

VIRGINIA TECH-VIRGINIA CONNECTIONS

• Virginia Tech offensive lineman Matt Chirst’s brother, Tommy, is a true freshman defensive lineman for the ‘Hoos.

• DT Ricky Walker’s older brother, Rijo, was a four-year letterwinner at UVA and now serves as Team Operations Coordinator on the College Football Playoff committee.