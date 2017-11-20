8SportsBlitz Playoffs Week 3 Schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — We are headed into Week 3 of the VHSL Playoffs, and nine Central Virginia teams still have a chance to win state championships across the VHSL’s six divisions. Winners of this week’s games win their region and make it to the state semifinals. That means each of these teams is just three wins away from hoisting the trophy and making history. The schedule is below. All games will be played at the home field of the higher seed unless noted.

CLASS 6, REGION B:

(2) Manchester vs. (1) Colonial Forge (Stafford County) 7:00 PM Friday

CLASS 5, REGION B:

(2) Highland Springs vs. (1) Hermitage 7:00 PM Friday

CLASS 4, REGION B:

(3) Louisa Co. vs. (1) Dinwiddie 7:00 PM Friday

CLASS 3, REGION A:

(4) Hopewell vs. (3) York 2:00 PM Saturday

CLASS 2, REGION A:

(2) Poquoson vs. Goochland 7:00 PM Friday

CLASS 1, REGION A:

(2) Sussex Central vs. (1) Essex 1:00 PM Saturday