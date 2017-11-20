8SportsBlitz Playoffs Week 3 Schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — We are headed into Week 3 of the VHSL Playoffs, and nine Central Virginia teams still have a chance to win state championships across the VHSL’s six divisions. Winners of this week’s games win their region and make it to the state semifinals. That means each of these teams is just three wins away from hoisting the trophy and making history. The schedule is below. All games will be played at the home field of the higher seed unless noted.
CLASS 6, REGION B:
(2) Manchester vs. (1) Colonial Forge (Stafford County) 7:00 PM Friday
CLASS 5, REGION B:
(2) Highland Springs vs. (1) Hermitage 7:00 PM Friday
CLASS 4, REGION B:
(3) Louisa Co. vs. (1) Dinwiddie 7:00 PM Friday
CLASS 3, REGION A:
(4) Hopewell vs. (3) York 2:00 PM Saturday
CLASS 2, REGION A:
(2) Poquoson vs. Goochland 7:00 PM Friday
CLASS 1, REGION A:
(2) Sussex Central vs. (1) Essex 1:00 PM Saturday