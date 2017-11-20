2 arrested after Chesterfield man murdered in Henrico County

Related Coverage 21-year-old man identified as victim in Henrico homicide

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested two people in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Ra’Quan L. Mayo, who was found dead in Henrico County’s east end last week.

Aarin Lamaurice Anderson, 21, and a juvenile have both been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police say additional charges are pending.

Police found Mayo last Wednesday, November 15, suffering from a life-threatening injury in a vehicle in the 4600 block of Needham Court. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

A cause and manner of death has not yet been released.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.