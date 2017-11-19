Youth football team needs community’s help to go to National Championship

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Tri-Cities youth football team is hoping the community can help them make the trip to Florida for a national championship game.

“I would like to see them go. The parents would like to see them go. The city would like to see them go,” Assistant Coach Anthony Briggs said.

The Tri-City Flames football team is made up of boys ages 12-14 and their state championship win booked them a ticket to Florida. That win came with a $7,000 price tag.

Now the coaches and family are trying to get the community’s support to make sure money doesn’t get in the way of the game.

“At the end of the day this opportunity probably comes once or twice in a life time,” Briggs said.

The team did fundraising in the spring, but that money wasn’t enough to fund the season and the championship game.

The assistant coach tells 8News this football program is more of a youth outreach program than just a sports team.

“We try to teach them to be more than football players,” Briggs said. “We teach them to be men because at the end of the day not everybody is going to the NFL, not everybody is going to a D-1 school but at the end of the day everyone is going to grow up to be a man.”

One of the players tells 8News this team is very close.

“I would consider everyone on the Tri-City flames family,” said Tarique Granderson.

He said the excitement of winning together as a team was something he will never forget.

“It was emotional the whole time and I can’t explain it,” Granderson said. “I couldn’t even speak at all.”

The coach said they don’t want to take this chance at nationals away from them.

“You can’t put a price on kids,” Briggs said.

You can donate by clicking here.