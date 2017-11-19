Police investigating after reports of shots fired near VCU in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are increasing patrols around Virginia Commonwealth University after reports of shots fired near the campus early Sunday morning.

Richmond Police and VCU Police received calls about shots fired in the 900 block of West Clay Street just before 12:30 a.m. No injuries have been reported. Police believe all parties involved left the area.

VCU Police is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

