HOMESTEAD, FL (WRIC) — The dream season for Martin Truex, Junior came to its completion with the Monster Energy Cup on Sunday night, winning the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway to claim his first career championship.

Truex, Jr. held off 2014 champion Kevin Harvick and 2015 champion Kyle Busch in the final 35 laps of the race, earning his eighth win of the 2017 season.