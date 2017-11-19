Man killed after being struck by Amtrak train in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are on the scene after a southbound Amtrak train struck and killed a man in South Richmond.

It happened between Broad Rock Road and Hull Street. Police found the body at around 5:50 p.m.

The Amtrak train was stopped with passengers on board. The train is in the middle of Broad Rock Road, and traffic is being diverted.

Police say there’s nothing suspicious about this death. No word on what caused the train to hit the man.

