Henrico man killed after being struck by Amtrak train in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after an Amtrak train struck and killed a man in South Richmond over the weekend. the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Alfredo C. Sanic of Hungary Spring Road in Henrico County.

The incident happened at around 5:55 p.m Sunday in the 4500 block of Hull Street.

Amtrak officials told 8News it was an auto train going from Lorton, Virginia to Sanford, Florida and that passengers were on board.

There were no injuries to any crew or passengers. Two other trains were delayed because of the crash.

Police do not suspect foul play.

